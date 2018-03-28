Tyson Foods to sell pizza crust business

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announces that it's exploring the sale of its pizza crust business amid a shift to a strategic focus on protein.

The sale of TNT Crust includes the pizza crust business of partially baked crusts, flat breads and self-rising crusts as well as the company’s two manufacturing facilities in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"We’re focused on maximizing the full potential of our core business, and this divestiture will help pave the way for growth in our protein brands," says Tyson exec Sally Grimes.

"We believe a potential buyer will see the value of the pizza crust business as a whole, including the TNT Crust brand, the facilities, and the talented team members, and will be able to focus on its future," she adds.

Source: Press Release