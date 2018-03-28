Mylan and Biocon receive approvals from the EC and TGA Australia for insulin glargine biosimilar

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Biocon Ltd. (OTC:BCNQY) announces that their co-developed biosimilar insulin glargine Semglee has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission (EC) following the positive recommendation by the advisory group CHMP.

Semglee is the first biosimilar from Biocon and Mylan's joint portfolio to be approved in Europe.

Additionally, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia has also approved Semglee for diabetes patients in Australia.

Product launch is expected to begin later this year in Australia and in H2 2018 in Europe.