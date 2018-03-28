Plantronics acquires Polycom for $2B

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) will acquire Polycom for cash and stock valued at a $2B enterprise value.

Purchase price includes $690M of net debt, $948M in cash, and 6.35M Plantronics shares valued at $362M. The money is coming from cash on hand and a $1.38B in new debt financing.

Polycom provides communications and collaboration technologies. CY17 GAAP revenue was $1.1B. The non-GAAP gross margin was 56.6%, and operating margin was 16%.

Plantronics expects the deal to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP EPS with $75M in annual run-rate cost synergies within a year of closing.

Deal expected to close in Q3 CY18.