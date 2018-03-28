The usual suspects weigh in on Tesla

You didn't think Adam Jonas would sit this one out right? Morgan Stanley's Jonas and team call the selloff in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a buying opportunity to build an Equal-weight position in the EV stock.

Jonas calls Tesla "undervalued with very high risk," and notes that he prefers lower-risk Ford.

Bernstein and Cowen are also out with notes today, with both warning on Model 3 production problems.

Baird calls the sentiment on Tesla the worst it's seen in a while and says short sellers are still piling in.

Yesterday, Citi opened a 90-day downside catalyst watch on Tesla.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg

Shares of Tesla are down 1.32% premarket to $275.50 after dropping 8.21% yesterday.

