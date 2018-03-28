Edge Therapeutics bails on late-stage study of lead candidate EG-1962, job cuts planned

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) is poised for an ugly day on its announcement that it will terminate the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate EG-1962 in adult patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage after an analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee showed that the study will be unlikely to demonstrate a treatment benefit over standard of care.

CEO Brian Leuthner says, “We are very disappointed that the NEWTON 2 study did not demonstrate evidence of improved outcomes with EG-1962, given the positive findings demonstrated on this measure in our randomized, open-label Phase 1/2 NEWTON study of EG-1962 in a similar patient population."

The company says it anticipates reducing the scope of its operations, including downsizing its workforce, to extend its cash runway.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the situation.

