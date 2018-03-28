SecureWorks reports mixed Q4, mixed guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) reports Q4 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS. Q1 guidance has revenue from $122M to $123M (consensus: $121.32) and EPS from -$0.07 to -$0.06 (consensus: -$0.06).

Mixed FY19 guidance has revenue of $512M to $516M (consensus: $504.29M) and EPS of -$0.20 to -$0.16 (consensus: -$0.16). Monthly recurring revenue expected from $38M to $39M and capital expenditures from $16M to $17M.

Listen to the earnings call at 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release

