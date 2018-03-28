Jacobs teams with London Transport Museum for Year Of Engineering 2018

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) is working with London Transport Museum to help bring the U.K.'s Year of Engineering 2018 to life with a new interactive Future Engineers gallery.

"Inspiring young people to consider the breadth of creative careers in engineering is essential to solving the world's greatest challenges," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "The Future Engineers gallery will foster learning and curiosity among students through our engineers, designers and digital solutions experts who will help the museum create a truly innovative and engaging experience for the next generation of creators."

