CACI withdraws offer to acquire CSRA

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has withdrawn its previously announced offer to acquire all outstanding shares of CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA), for $44.00 per share in cash and stock.

With regard to the decision to withdraw its offer, CACI Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Asbury commented, “CACI continues to believe that CACI and CSRA would be the superior strategic and financial business combination. The potential for such a high value and transformational transaction certainly warranted our pursuit of this unique opportunity. We will continue our aggressive pursuit of strategic opportunities, judiciously and without engaging in auctions at uneconomic levels.”

