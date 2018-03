via Lisa Abramowicz at Bloomberg

Thanks to big rally in the longer durations yesterday, the yield spread between 10-year and 2-year Treasurys has slumped to just 50 basis points, the narrowest since 2007.

Veterans will remember the Fed and most pundits in 2007 assuring that the flat yield curve was no cause for alarm. There's a different crew around now, but sentiment among the experts today is likely similar.

