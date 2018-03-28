RBC: Buffett GE investment 'expensive capital'

Any investment by Warren Buffett into General Electric (NYSE:GE) would potentially be "expensive capital," as he is likely to extract favorable terms, according to RBC Capital. The firm has a Sector Perform rating on shares, with a $16 price target.

The initial positive market reaction has also been "if Buffet is investing, then the stock could be bottoming" response, but a potential investment would essentially be in lieu of an equity raise, and would likely be dilutive to existing shareholders.

GE +0.6% premarket

