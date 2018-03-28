Post-earnings rip for RH

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) rallies after posting sales guidance ahead of expectations.

The retailer expects FY19 revenue of $2.53B to $2.57B vs. $2.59B consensus and FY19 EPS of $5.45 to $6.20 vs. $5.50 consensus. Operating margin is expected to fall in a range of 9.2% to 10.2%, up from the prior outlook for a 9.0% to 10.0% increase.

CEO update: "As a result of our rapidly improving balance sheet and the continued strong performance of our business, we find ourselves with multiple attractive financing options available to us, and expect further improvement to our balance sheet and capital structure in the year ahead."

Shares of RH are up 14.18% premarket to $85.99.

