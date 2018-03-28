Targa Resources announces Delaware Basin processing expansions

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) says it has entered into long-term fee-based agreements with an "investment grade energy company" for natural gas gathering and processing services in the Delaware Basin and for downstream transportation, fractionation and other related services.

TRGP also says it will extend its $1.65B Grand Prix common carrier natural gas liquids pipeline currently under construction into southern Oklahoma after obtaining significant long-term commitments.

Finally, the company has engaged Evercore Group to evaluate alternatives, including the potential sale of its downstream petroleum logistics business.