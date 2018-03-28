Axios: Trump more concerned with Amazon than Facebook

Axios sources say President Trump isn’t concerned with regulating Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) because he’s focused on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Source: “He’s obsessed with Amazon. Obsessed.”

Trump has talked about changing the tech giant’s tax treatment and wonders if there’s “any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law.”

Trump thinks Amazon has gotten preferential treatment from the U.S. Postal Service, though the post office does make a lot of money off of Amazon.

Trump also doesn't like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for his ownership of The Washington Post.

Facebook isn’t completely in the clear, though, since Vice President Pence is concerned about the influence of the social network and Google.

Amazon shares are down 0.04% premarket.

Facebook shares are up 1.2% premarket.

Previously: Trump slams Amazon while calling for higher Post Office pricing (Dec. 29, 2017)