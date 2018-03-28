JPMorgan hires more STEM majors

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Asia-Pacific unit has increased hiring of scientists, mathematicians and engineers for 2018.

Of the incoming class of 1K fresh graduates, more than 39% are from non-business backgrounds, according to data released by the bank.

Business and finance still hold the top position with 61%, followed by computer majors at 14%, and math majors at 12%.

As finance and technology converge and politics and regulations play an ever-increasing role in banking, the need for people schooled in disciplines ranging from computing to political science is growing, says John Hall, who co-heads the bank’s Asia-Pacific investment banking unit.