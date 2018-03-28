Victory lap for Lululemon after strong quarter

Analysts are raving about the broad-based strength displayed by Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) in Q4.

E-commerce sales soared 42% during the quarter, while both the men's and women's businesses showed momentum across key categories. Lululemon is also gaining relevance in Asia, witnessed by the 52% increase in sales during Q4.

Price target changes on LULU: Susquehanna to $97 from $93, RBC Capital to $92 from $90, Cowen to $96 from $90, Wells Fargo to $82 from $79, Telsey maintained at $100, B. Riley to $83 from $78.

Shares of Lululemon are giving every indication that they will carve out new highs today, up 6.78% premarket to $84.05.

Previously: Lululemon Athletica beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (March 27)

Previously: Lululemon soars after strong comparable sales growth (March 27)