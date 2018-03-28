Aegean drops controversial HEC deal, shares +32%

Aegean Marine Petroleum (NYSE:ANW) +31.8% premarket after terminating its planned takeover of HEC Europe.

A group of activists, led by San Francisco-based Sentinel Rock Capital, had filed suit to block the deal, which they said would “line the pockets” of ANW's founder and was designed to block their own efforts to appoint new ANW board members by diluting their shareholdings.

ANW, the world’s biggest independent supplier of physical marine fuel, amassed $5.67B of revenue last year but its shares have suffered a 94% drop since their 2008 high.