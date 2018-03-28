Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) initiated with Neutral rating and $10 (9% downside risk) price target at B. Riley FBR.
Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (47% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) initiated with Neutral rating and $1 (22% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (89% upside) at B. Riley FBR.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Neutral rating at Evercore ISI.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) resumed with Outperform rating and $36 (26% upside) price target at Leerink.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) resumed with Outperform rating and $52 (206% upside) price target at Leerink.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) upgraded to Overweight with a $48 (21% upside) price target at Keybanc.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) upgraded to Outperform with a $7 (55% upside) price target at Cowen and Company. Shares up 3% premarket on average volume after FDA approval of Dexcom G6.