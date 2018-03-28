Immunovaccine initiates patient dosing in Phase 2 clinical trial of DPX-Survivac in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with DLBCL

Immunovaccine (OTCQX:IMMVF) announces that the first patient has been treated in a Phase 2 Study combining DPX-Survivac with Low Dose Cyclophosphamide administered with Pembrolizumab in patients with persistent or recurrent/refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL).

Primary Investigator Neil Berinstein, MD, Affiliate Scientist, Sunnybrook Research Institute, is leading the study, which will enroll 25 DLBCL patients.

The study’s primary objective is objective response rate. Secondary objectives include measuring tumor regression and documenting durations of response. In addition, researchers will assess circulating antigen specific immune responses and changes in tumor.