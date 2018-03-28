RLJ Lodging announces hotel sale

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) discloses the sale of the Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill in Philadelphia, PA for $95.5M.

The deal price works out to $262K per key.

"The sale of another non-core asset at a highly accretive valuation highlights the meaningful progress we have achieved in realizing the embedded value from the FelCor merger," notes CEO Ross Bierkan.

The transaction sale price represents a 14.7X multiple on the hotel’s 2017 EBITDA and ~ 5.6% capitalization rate on the hotel’s 2017 net operating income.

The company intends to use the proceeds to pay down its credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

Source: Press Release