Cerecor appoints Peter Greenleaf as CEO

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) appoints Peter Greenleaf as CEO. Prior to joining, he has most recently served as Chairman and CEO of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Greenleaf has served on the Cerecor Board since May 2017. As he will be an employee of the Company, he is stepping off the Audit and Compensation Committees. Independent directors Isaac Blech and Phil Gutry will take his place on those committees, respectively.

Cerecor also announced the resignation of Robert Moscato, the company's President and COO.

Shares are down a fraction premarket.