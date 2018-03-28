Goldman Sachs cuts forecast for Apple iPhone, revenue

Goldman Sachs cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone sales estimate for CY Q1 from 54.7M to 53M units.

The firm cuts its CY Q2 estimate by 3.2M to 40.3M units.

The FY shipment forecast falls 2.5% to 217.3M while FY19 and FY20 estimates drop 4% and 1.8%, respectively.

More cuts: Average selling price or ASP drops 2% below consensus for the June quarter, but the firm expects this to recover in FY19 and FY20. FY revenue forecast falls 2.4% to $256.6B and FY19 revenue down 2.7% to $272.5B.

Apple shares are down 0.9% premarket to $166.91.

