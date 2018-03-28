Airbnb will share Chinese host info with government

Airbnb (Private:AIRB) will start sharing Chinese host info with the government to comply with regulations, according to Reuters.

Airbnb China’s email to local hosts says the move is “similar to other hospitality companies that do business in China.”

Chinese law says citizens and tourists have to register their address with the police within 24 hours of arriving to stay in the country or a hotel.

Airbnb China previously shut its Beijing service for a month while the annual parliament was in session, which tends to bring increased surveillance on migrants.