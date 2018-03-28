Equifax gets a 'turnaround guy' as new CEO

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) appoints Mark Begor as CEO effective April 16. Begor is a former GE executive and he replaces Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. who was appointed interim chief after the company disclosed its massive data breach last year.

Begor spent 35 years at GE, where he was chief executive of several divisions. Former GE chief Jeff Immelt called Begor a “turnaround guy,” according to a Wall Street Journal article in 2014

Begor said his top priorities will include regaining customers’ and the public’s trust and improving the company’s data security.