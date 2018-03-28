Shell files criminal complaint vs. ex-employee over Nigeria oilfield sale

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it filed a criminal complaint against a former employee in connection with suspected bribes in the 2011 sale of a Nigerian onshore oilfield, shedding more light on the company’s activities in the oil-rich country.

Shell says the suspected criminal activity is related to the sale process for OML 42 in Nigeria and not to a court case against the company and Eni over the acquisition of the OPL 245 Nigerian oilfield.

Shell's internal investigation carried out in recent months revealed that kickbacks may have been paid to a Seychelles-listed company owned by the former employee in the sale of OML 42, Reuters reports.