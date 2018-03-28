Reuters: Uber cut back on lidar in self-driving fleet

Uber (Private:UBER) scaled back on safety senses when changing its self-driving fleet from Ford Fusions to Volvo SUVs in 2016, according to Reuters sources.

Sources say the decision gave the new fleet more blind spots than Uber’s earlier self-driving vehicles and the rivals

Self-driving vehicles use lidar (laser pulses used to measure ranges) to detect hazards. Uber’s Ford Fusion models had seven lidar units. The new vehicles only have one lidar sensor, located on the roof of the taller vehicle.

Employees say the single lidar creates a blind zone that can’t fully detect pedestrians because while the sensor has a 360-degree horizontal range, the vertical range is narrower.

Sensor maker Velodyne acknowledges the rooftop lidar creates a roughly three-meter blind spot and says a vehicle needs a side lidar to see pedestrians “especially at night.”

The self-driving vehicles in testing programs by rivals Waymo and General Motors have six and five lidar sensors, respectively.

Previously: Uber suspends self-driving car tests after pedestrian fatality (updated) (March 19)

Previously: Toyota suspends self-driving test program after Uber accident (March 20)

Previously: Mobileye boss critical of Uber's role in pedestrian fatality (March 26)

Previously: Blow to Uber's self-driving ambitions (March 27)

Previously: Reuters: Nvidia suspends self-driving test program after Uber fatality (March 27)

Previously: Report: Uber will end autonomous auto testing in California (March 27)