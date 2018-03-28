BeyondSpring appoints Edward Dongheng Liu as CFO

BeyondSpring (BYSI) appointed Edward Dongheng Liu as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

“Edward’s extensive experience over the years in key leadership roles at Epiphron Capital, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan makes him a perfect fit for our team,” said Dr. Lan Huang, BeyondSpring CEO. “With 2018 set to be a milestone year for BeyondSpring’s first-in-class, lead asset, Plinabulin, the deep industry knowledge that Edward brings to BeyondSpring comes at an opportune time. His distinct blend of healthcare and in-depth financial expertise will be a key addition to the leadership team’s collective experience as we advance toward our goal to submit New Drug Applications in China around year-end 2018 / early 2019, and in the U.S. beginning in 2019.”

Most recently, Edward served as partner and executive director at Epiphron Capital, an early investor in BeyondSpring.

Press Release