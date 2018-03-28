Camping World announces acquisition of Dixie RV Superstore in Newport News, Virginia

Camping World (CWH +0.8% ) signed an agreement to acquire Dixie RV Superstore located in Newport News, Virginia.

“I always look for three things: People, Process and Product in relation to enhancing our Camping World (CWH) presence, all of which are exemplified by Dixie RV Superstore,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We acquire quality RV dealerships nationwide as part of our growth strategy to expand our selection, brand, products and services to a broader client base.”

Pursuant to acquisition, the company will further expand the market footprint by increasing company's presence in the state of Virginia to eight retail locations.

Press Release