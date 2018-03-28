Stocks mostly higher after yesterday's selloff, but techs still weak

Stocks open mostly higher but with more losses among techs, which are weighing on the Nasdaq; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

The S&P 500's 200-day simple moving average (2,587) could be in play after finishing yesterday just 25 points above the key technical level.

European bourses are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE flat but France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.4% .

In earnings news, Walgreens Boots Alliance up +1.8% after topping quarterly earnings and revenue estimates and raising its FY 2018 profit guidance, and Lululemon +9.1% after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues and issuing positive guidance.

Among S&P sectors, technology ( -1% ) and consumer discretionary ( -1.3% ) are retreating while less-risky consumer staples ( +1.1% ) and healthcare ( +0.3% ) are starting with nice gains. respectively.

In U.S. data, the third estimate of Q4 2017 GDP pointed to an expansion of 2.9%, above the second estimate of 2.5%.

The Treasury market is extending yesterday's rally, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 4 bps lower to 2.75%, its lowest level since early February.

U.S. WTI crude oil -1.2% at $64.47/bbl, pulling back from YTD highs.

Still ahead: pending home sales