Cisco names new C-suite execs for sales/marketing and customer experience

Cisco Systems (CSCO -0.5% ) has added two to its senior leadership team.

The company named Gerri Elliott executive VP and chief sales and marketing officer, and Maria Martinez to the post of executive VP and chief customer experience officer.

Elliott will be responsible for aligning sales and marketing organization around Cisco's go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity, as well as for the company's brand and reputation in the market. As previously announced, Chirs Dedicoat, EVP of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations, moves to a senior advisory role. Chief Marketing Officer Karen Walker will report to Elliott.

She joins Cisco April 30, after a career with leadership experience at IBM, Microsoft and Juniper Networks.

Martinez's role is a newly created one, where she'll build customer loyalty. She joins from Salesforce.com on April 16.