Cogint wraps Red Violet spin-off, names Fluent team to lead company

Cogint (COGT +0.9% ) has wrapped its spin-off of risk management business Red Violet, leaving Fluent as its sole operating business.

As a result of the transaction, Fluent's management team has become Cogint's new leadership team. Fluent co-founders Ryan Schulke and Matthew Conlin will be Cogint's CEO and president respectively.

It's also reconstituted its board to five members, with Fluent's Schulke and Conlin joined by incumbents Peter Benz and Don Mathis along with new appointee Andrew Frawley.

Fluent's Don Patrick will be Cogint's chief operating officer. Ryan Perfit will be interim chief financial officer.