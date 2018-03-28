Big rally in hotel REITs after Pebblebrook's proposal to LaSalle

A Pebblebrook (PEB +3.7% )/LaSalle (LHO +16.2% ) deal makes sense to BTIG's James Sullivan, noting it's complementary in terms of asset type and geography.

The Bloomberg REIT Hotels Index is up the most in 7 weeks, advancing nearly 3% .

Source: Bloomberg

Names of note: DiamondRock (DRH +4.7% ), Hersha (HT +2.2% ), RLJ Lodging (RLJ +3.5% ), Hospitality Properties (HPT +3.1% ), Ashford Prime (AHP +3% ), Ashford Trust (AHT +1.8% ), Chesapeake Lodging (CHSP +2.4% ), Chatham Lodging (CLDT +2.4% ), Host (HST +2.1% ), Sunstone (SHO +3.4% ), Xenia (XHR +2.4% ), Ryman (RHP +1.8% ), Apple (APLE +2.2% )

