Big rally in hotel REITs after Pebblebrook's proposal to LaSalle

A Pebblebrook (PEB +3.7%)/LaSalle (LHO +16.2%) deal makes sense to BTIG's James Sullivan, noting it's complementary in terms of asset type and geography.
The Bloomberg REIT Hotels Index is up the most in 7 weeks, advancing nearly 3%.
Source: Bloomberg
Names of note: DiamondRock (DRH +4.7%), Hersha (HT +2.2%), RLJ Lodging (RLJ +3.5%), Hospitality Properties (HPT +3.1%), Ashford Prime (AHP +3%), Ashford Trust (AHT +1.8%), Chesapeake Lodging (CHSP +2.4%), Chatham Lodging (CLDT +2.4%), Host (HST +2.1%), Sunstone (SHO +3.4%), Xenia (XHR +2.4%), Ryman (RHP +1.8%), Apple (APLE +2.2%)
