E&P stocks may get boost as Permian M&A begins With Concho-RSP Permian

E&P stocks may outperform the broader energy space today following the news of Concho Resources' (CXO -9.6% ) acquisition of RSP Permian (RSPP +13.9% ) in a $9.5B all-share deal.

The deal is the biggest ever in the Permian Basin, topping Exxon’s acquisition of assets from the Bass family for as much as $6.5 last year and Encana’s 2014 purchase of Athlon Energy for $7.1B.

"The deal has the potential to spark an arms race in the region,” says Wood Mackenzie's Roy Martin. “It’s going to send a shiver down the spines of other companies."

Seaport Global said in a February note that E&Ps who could participate in an M&A hunt include Diamondback Energy (FANG -1.6% ), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -0.5% ) and Centennial Resource Development (CDEV +1.3% ), as well as CXO and RSPP; potential targets could include Resolute Energy (REN +1.6% ), Energen (EGN +2.4% ), Jagged Peak Energy (JAG +1.1% ), Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS), Halcon Resources (HK +1.7% ), and Contango Oil & Gas (MCF +0.3% ).

Source: Bloomberg First Word