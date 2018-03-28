Unilever rallies after upgrade

UBS upgrades Unilever (UN, UL) to a Buy rating after having the consumer products company lined up at Neutral.

"Unilever’s pullback since its peak in October 2017 creates a compelling entry point, in our view — the stock is down 18 per cent, underperforming MSCI EU Staples by 7 per cent," reads the firm's note.

"We do not see any reason to lower our forecasts: in 2018, we expect gradually improving volume growth and ongoing ebit margin expansion. In the medium term, we expect emerging markets to be a major growth driver and we see upside optionality from further portfolio change, particularly in light of Unilever’s planned unification."