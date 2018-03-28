Roku up alongside positive mention at Vertical Group

Roku (ROKU +0.7% ) is seeing choppy trading the day after its lockup expiration, and has been up as much as 3.2% in the early going today.

Vertical Group has come in with praise for the Roku Channel, where rapidly expanding inventory is reallocating spending to Roku from programming advertising, boosting pricing. Digital video and TV buyers have revised expectations for growth this year. (h/t Bloomberg)

Call option implied volatility is up, with March weekly call option implied volatility at 80 and April at 63 vs. a 52-week range of 51-122.