Bloomberg: Glencore weighs buying back South Africa's Optimum coal mine

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is considering buying back the Optimum coal operations in South Africa it sold in 2015 to a company part-owned by the politically connected Gupta family, Bloomberg reports.

Glencore is interested in reacquiring the mine, which is undergoing the local equivalent of bankruptcy protection, and the government has indicated it would not oppose the deal.

Glencore placed the mine in bankruptcy protection in 2015 after South African state-run power utility Eskom refused to renegotiate an unprofitable supply contract and issued penalties.