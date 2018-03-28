Sonic stakeholder looks for leadership change

A notable shareholder appears to be a little grumpy over the performance of Sonic (SONC +0.9% ).

"We think a leadership change at Sonic is long overdue, and McDonalds is proof of what a dynamic leader can do in this industry in a short period of time," says Gullane Capital Partner's Trip Miller.

"As a shareholder of the company, we look for more guidance on the strategy to increase system wide sales and hope Sonic will opportunistically buy stock during the pullback tomorrow after a disappointing release," he adds.

