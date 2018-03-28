Amazon leads another big drop in tech

Attention for the moment has moved from Facebook (up 0.4% on the session) to Amazon (down 5.1%) as the commander-in-chief is reportedly far more concerned about bringing the House of Bezos to heel.
Also notable losers in the Nasdaq are Tesla, down another 8.5%, and Intel, down 3%.
The Nasdaq is lower by 1.4% vs. the S&P 500's 0.6% decline. The Dow is off 0.4%.
ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, QTEC, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW, JHMT, XITK, TCHF, TECZ
Update at 12:20 ET: Dip-buyers have rushed in, bringing the Nasdaq modestly into positive territory and the Dow up nearly 1%. Amazon, as they like to say, is off the lows, down 3%.