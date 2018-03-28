Amazon leads another big drop in tech

Attention for the moment has moved from Facebook ( up 0.4% on the session) to Amazon ( down 5.1% ) as the commander-in-chief is reportedly far more concerned about bringing the House of Bezos to heel.

Also notable losers in the Nasdaq are Tesla, down another 8.5% , and Intel, down 3% .

The Nasdaq is lower by 1.4% vs. the S&P 500's 0.6% decline . The Dow is off 0.4% .

