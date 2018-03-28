Vale reportedly set to discuss new dividend policy

Vale's (VALE -1.8% ) board will discuss a new dividend policy in a meeting to be held tomorrow, Reuters reports, citing Brazilian newspaper Valor Econômico.

Under the new policy, Vale would calculate dividend payouts based on its EBITDA, which would allow it to pay 30%-50% of its net income, according to the report.

Separately, Vale tells Bloomberg that it will evaluate this year the possibility of developing a new pay disclosure policy.

Like many of Brazil’s biggest companies, Vale reports the aggregate compensation it pays to its six senior managers including CEO Fabio Schvartsman but does not provide individual compensation breakdowns for senior executives.