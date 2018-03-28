Retail sector outperforms with Amazon in retreat

The retail sector is having a solid day if you take Amazon out of the equation. In particular, companies with a presence at malls and strip shopping centers are moving higher.

Notable gainers include Francesca's (FRAN +6% ), Buckle (BKE +6.2% ), Nordstrom (JWN +1.9% ), Gap (GPS +2% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA +2% ), Express (EXPR +2.1% ), Macy's (M +4.4% ), Dillard's (DDS +2.8% ), Kohl's (KSS +3.1% ) and J.C. Penney (JCP +2.2% ).

Retail beasts Target (TGT +2.8% ) and Walmart (WMT +2.1% ) are also outperforming.

Some of the retails ETFs are being held back a bit by their inclusion of Amazon as a holding.

