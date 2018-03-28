Retail sector outperforms with Amazon in retreat

The retail sector is having a solid day if you take Amazon out of the equation. In particular, companies with a presence at malls and strip shopping centers are moving higher.
Notable gainers include Francesca's (FRAN +6%), Buckle (BKE +6.2%), Nordstrom (JWN +1.9%), Gap (GPS +2%), Ascena Retail (ASNA +2%), Express (EXPR +2.1%), Macy's (M +4.4%), Dillard's (DDS +2.8%), Kohl's (KSS +3.1%) and J.C. Penney (JCP +2.2%).
Retail beasts Target (TGT +2.8%) and Walmart (WMT +2.1%) are also outperforming.
Some of the retails ETFs are being held back a bit by their inclusion of Amazon as a holding.
Previously: Axios: Trump more concerned with Amazon than Facebook (March 28)
Previously: Amazon leads another big drop in tech (March 28)