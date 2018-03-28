Avista, Hydro One file merger settlement deal in Washington

Avista (AVA -0.3% ) and proposed merger partner Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) say they have filed a settlement agreement with Washington state utility regulators.

The agreement includes $31M in rate credits for Washington customers during the first five years after the merger and allows AVA to more quickly write off its investment in the Colstrip coal fired power plant in Montana.

The proposed settlement must be approved by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, which will hold public hearings on the sale in April and May and expects to make a decision in the fall.