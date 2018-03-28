New Media announces acquisition of Online Automotive Solutions for $4M

New Media Investment (NEWM +0.6% ) has acquired substantially all the assets of Online Automotive Solutions for $4M.

“Online Automotive Services is a great addition to the solutions UpCurve’s GateHouse Auto division offers car dealers,” said Peter Newton, UpCurve’s CEO. “This platform is on the leading edge of the market shift away from photos to videos, which is becoming the standard consumer expectation in the auto space. Having Jeff’s vast experience with both automotive and media companies as well as his data-focused approach to inventory management, is very exciting for our company and our customers.”

Press Release