UniFirst up 6% on Q2 results

UniFirst (UNF +6.9% ) reported a revenue growth of 7.1% Y/Y to $419.26M. Segment revenue: Core Laundry operations +5.7% Y/Y to $378.95M, specialty garments +24% Y/Y to $27K and first aid +18.2% Y/Y to $13.3K.

Q2 overall operating margin improved by 77 bps to 10%. Core laundry operating margin improved by 83 bps to 10.06%, specialty garment improved by 75 bps to 10.37% and first aid declined by 78 bps to 8%.

The company repurchased 1.105M shares of class B common stock and 0.073M shares of common stock for a combined $146.0M in a private transaction with the Croatti family at a per share price of $124.00.

FY2018 Outlook: Revenues $1.66- 1.67B; FY diluted EPS $7.45-7.65 and effective tax rate of 27.5%.

