Virginia regulator approves key step for Mountain Valley Pipeline

EQT Midstream Partners' (EQM +1.5% ) plan to control erosion and sentiment for its Mountain Valley Pipeline project won approval this week from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, one of the last remaining regulatory reviews for the 303-mile pipeline.

With the approval, Mountain Valley is now authorized to begin full-scale construction; work on the 303-mile pipeline has been limited to cutting trees along its path and leaving them where they fell.

The project still faces a March 31 deadline to clear trees in the pipeline’s West Virginia route, a target which was placed in jeopardy last week when a county circuit judge denied an injunction to remove protesters from trees.