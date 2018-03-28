Rally in retail stocks lifts the sector's landlords

With Amazon falling on a report that President Trump is looking at regulating the e-commerce giant, retail stocks are having a strong day.
As store brands rise, their landlords are up as well. A recent reversal in interest rates is also helping lift sentiment in the battered sector.
Notable moves: Pennsylvania REIT (PEI +3.7%), Taubman Centers (TCO +3.5%), American Assets (AAT +3.8%), Retail Properties of America (RPAI +3.2%), Simon (SPG +3.1%), Brixmor (BRX +3.4%), Kimco (KIM +3.2%), Retail Opportunity (ROIC +3.1%), Regency Centers (REG +3.1%), Macerich (MAC +3%), GGP (GGP +2.5%), Realty Income (O +2.6%), Weingarten (WRI +2.6%), Federal Realty (FRT +2.5%), SL Green (SLG +2.3%), Tanger (SKT +2%), and EPR (EPR +1.8%).
Previously: Retail sector outperforms with Amazon in retreat (March 28)