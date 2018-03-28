Rally in retail stocks lifts the sector's landlords

With Amazon falling on a report that President Trump is looking at regulating the e-commerce giant, retail stocks are having a strong day.

As store brands rise, their landlords are up as well. A recent reversal in interest rates is also helping lift sentiment in the battered sector.

Notable moves: Pennsylvania REIT (PEI +3.7% ), Taubman Centers (TCO +3.5% ), American Assets (AAT +3.8% ), Retail Properties of America (RPAI +3.2% ), Simon (SPG +3.1% ), Brixmor (BRX +3.4% ), Kimco (KIM +3.2%), Retail Opportunity (ROIC +3.1% ), Regency Centers (REG +3.1% ), Macerich (MAC +3% ), GGP (GGP +2.5% ), Realty Income (O +2.6% ), Weingarten (WRI +2.6% ), Federal Realty (FRT +2.5% ), SL Green (SLG +2.3% ), Tanger (SKT +2% ), and EPR (EPR +1.8% ).

