Google's Waze launches lower-cost Local ads

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) traffic app Waze publicly launches Local ads, which exec Matt Phillips compares to digital billboards.

Kung Fu Tea participated in the test program and said, in three months, 5.5K drivers went to one of its locations due to the ads.

Big brands have long been able to buy Waze ads for a minimum of $850 per day. Local ads lower that cost to as little as $2/day charged on a cost-per-thousand impression basis.

Local ad types include “takeover ads” that appear on the top third of the screen when the user stops for over three seconds, branded pins that show up along the driving route, and promoted search ads.

Google purchased Waze for about $1B in 2013 and Waze has grown to 100M MAUs compared to the over 1B for Google Maps.