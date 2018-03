Chesapeake Energy (CHK -3.9% ) will not sell assets without getting good value, even as it tries to fix its debt-burdened balance sheet, CEO Doug Lawler says at the Scotia Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans.

“We’re not desperate to sell assets,” Lawler says. “We know we need to improve the balance sheet, but we don’t have to sell anything in the near term.”

CHK has been working to trim its current debt load of $9.97B, which is more than 3x its market valuation.