Reuters: TomTom hires Deutsche Bank to consider strategic options

TomTom (OTCPK:TMOAF, OTCPK:TMOAY) enlists Deutsche Bank to help with the potential sale of the whole company or a minority stake, according to Reuters sources.

TomTom was tapping a range of potential buyers and considering several strategic options including Asian investors.

TomTom has a market cap of about $2.2B but has recently struggled due to lower demand for personal navigation devices. Group revenues dropped 9% last year and are expected to drop more this year.

The company has partner or client relationships with Apple, Microsoft, Uber, Baidu, and Daimler and has worked to deepen its focus on providing self-driving car tech.