FDA working on policies to boost biosimilars

Reuters reports that the FDA is working on "about a dozen" policies aimed at making it easier for biosimilars to gain a foothold in the U.S. market.

Unlike Europe where biosimilars have made inroads, U.S. drugmakers have been successful in blocking the entry of the lower-priced competition.

Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. has criticized the industry for its "Kabuki drug-pricing constructs." One action the agency intends to pursue is making it more difficult for biologic developers to tweak existing patents in order to extend coverage.

He is also concerned with the competition-stifling consolidation in the drug supply chain.