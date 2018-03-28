FT: Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.7% ) is not part of bribery investigation that has been launched by Swiss prosecutors into the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project in Mongolia, Financial Times reports, citing a letter from the Swiss Office of the Attorney General.

The OAG is conducting a criminal probe into a frozen Swiss bank account that the Mongolian Anti-Corruption Authority says could have been used to pay a bribe, and Rio-controlled Turquoise Hill Resources earlier this month said it received a request for information from the government related to possible abuse of power during the negotiation of the 2009 Oyu Tolgoi investment agreement.

Rio still faces U.S. civil fraud charges in connection with a botched African coal deal, and regulators in the U.S. and U.K. are examining a payment Rio made to a French consultant who helped the company secure the rights to large iron ore deposit in Guinea.