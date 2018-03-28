UK employers become slightly more confident about hiring: survey

British employers turned slightly more confident about hiring staff between December and February as 28% of companies expected to become more confident about hiring workers, compared with 19 percent who said less.

"The announcement that EU workers who arrive in the transition period can stay is a positive step, but businesses need to know what access they'll have to EU workers after that time period so they can plan ahead effectively," Tom Hadley, director of policy at REC, said.

British workers' overall pay rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in the three months to January, bolstering the chances that the Bank of England will raise borrowing costs in May.

Source: Investing.com